Chris Hemsworth makes major lifestyle changes after learning he's high risk for Alzheimer's

Los Angeles [US]: Actor Chris Hemsworth is giving full attention to his health.

In an interview with Men's Health, Hemsworth revealed that he has made major lifestyle changes after learning about his high risk for getting Alzheimer's disease, Fox News reported.

"Now, I'm incorporating more solitude into my life," Hemsworth, 40, shared.

"I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness," he added.

The Thor star is now incorporating more time for "mindfulness work."

"I do a lot of meditation and breath work, mostly during sauna and ice bath routines," he added.

"For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical actives that allow me to be fully present and force me out of me head and into my body, in particular surfing."

In a conversation with longevity physician Dr. Peter Attia, the actor learned that he is eight to 10 times more likely than the average individual to develop Alzheimer's disease.

"We've got every blood test one can get," Attia tells Hemsworth in the show. "And you've got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad."

APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer's disease; however, not much is known about it.

At the time, Attia told the Australian actor, "It's my belief that if we take every step possible, we can reduce your risk to that of anyone else."

Since then, Hemsworth has been making his health a top priority.

—ANI