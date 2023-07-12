Chinese Foreign Minister 'Not Well', Senior Diplomat Wang Yi To Attend ASEAN Meetings In Jakarta

Beijing: Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in Indonesia's Jakarta from July 13 to 14, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.

China on Tuesday said its Foreign Minister Qin Gang will not be able to attend the ASEAN meetings set to be held in Indonesia, due to "health reasons", Japan-based Kyodo News reported.

While addressing a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Wang Wenbin said, "Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will attend the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 13 to 14."

In response to a question on how China views the current state of East Asian cooperation, Wang Wenbin noted that East Asia has remained stable despite facing challenges like a slowing global economy and flaring up of geopolitical conflicts. He said that China-ASEAN strategic partnership has been "strong and robust."

"China’s relations with regional countries have maintained the growth momentum. The China-ASEAN strategic partnership, in particular, has been strong and robust. Our friendly cooperation has further deepened and expanded, which has galvanized the overall cooperation in East Asia," he added.

Wang Wenbin said that ASEAN-plus foreign ministers meetings provide a platform to enhance mutual trust and cooperation. He said that China hopes to see more common understanding coming out of these meetings which he stressed will prepare the ground for "fruitful" leaders meeting in September and contribute to regional peace.

He said that China will work with regional nations to support ASEAN unity and community-building, advancing the purposes and principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. He further said that China will work with regional countries to practice multilateralism and advance open regionalism and handle sensitive issues properly to keep the regional stable.

"China will work with regional countries to firmly support ASEAN unity and the community-building, advance the purposes and principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia and uphold the rules and order of the region. China will work with regional countries to capitalize on the RCEP’s full entry into force, keep regional industrial and supply chains stable and smooth and together look after the regional epicentrum of growth," Wang Wenbin said.

"China will work with regional countries to practice true multilateralism, advance open regionalism and handle hotspots and sensitive issues properly to keep the region peaceful and stable and make sure that East Asian cooperation will move forward in the right direction," he added. —ANI