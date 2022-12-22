China and India agree to safeguard security and stability along LAC

New Delhi (The Hawk): During the 17th round of discussions at the Corps Commander level, India and China agreed to uphold security and stability along the LAC in the Western region.

The meeting took place on December 20, 2022, at the Chushul-Moldo border crossing on the Chinese side, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence on Thursday.

The two parties engaged in an open and productive discussion about how to resolve the pertinent issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, building on the advancements made since the last meeting on July 17, 2022.

"They had an honest and thorough discussion," the defence ministry continued, "keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest possible time which would help in restoration of peace and tranquilly along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations."

The Western Sector's security and stability would be maintained in the interim, the statement continued.

The two parties agreed to keep constant communication, continue their engagement through diplomatic and military channels, and resolve any outstanding concerns as soon as possible to their mutual satisfaction.

The first meeting round following the standoff on December 9 was the 17th. A fight broke out when some 300 PRC forces tried to cross the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse region of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a source, soldiers from China and India were hurt during the conflict. Six of the hurt Indian jawans were admitted to the military hospital in Guwahati, but there was no mention of casualties or major injuries.

The sources claim that China has made numerous attempts to seize control of the 17,000-foot-high summit. According to sources within the Indian Army, India has a tight grip on the peak, which offers commanding views of both sides of the border.

(Inputs from Agencies)