    Menu
    World

    China's Xi sends condolences to Iran's president on 'terrorist attack'

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January4/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    China's President Xi Jinping Condemns Terrorist Attack in Iran, Extends Condolences: Stands Firm Against Terrorism, Supports Iran's Security Measures

    Chinese President Xi Jinping. [Credit: Reuters]

    Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to the Iranian president on Thursday for the "terrorist attack" a day earlier, Chinese state television CCTV said.

    Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores in Iran on Wednesday at a ceremony to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a US drone in 2020. Iranian officials blamed Wednesday's incident on unspecified "terrorists".

    Xi said he was shocked at the attack and stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, "strongly condemns terrorist attacks", and firmly supports Iran's efforts to safeguard national security and stability, Xinhua said.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :China-Iran cooperation Xi Jinping condolence statement Terrorism condemnations National security support Qassem Soleimani anniversary Global anti-terrorism efforts Iran terrorist incident
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in