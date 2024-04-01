Child dies, 2 missing as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra amid heavy rain, storm in Assam

Child Dies, Two Missing in Brahmaputra Boat Capsizing amidst Heavy Rain and Hailstorm. Rescue Operations Underway with SDRF and NDRF Assistance.

Guwahati: A four-year-old child died and two persons were reported missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra, amid heavy rain and hailstorm in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam, a senior official said on Monday.

The sudden storm accompanied with hail and a downpour lashed several parts of the state on Sunday evening, uprooting trees, electric poles and damaging houses, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) CEO Gyanendra Dev Tripathi said.



"A country boat sank at 5 pm yesterday at Nepurer Alga village while travelling from Sishumara ghat to Nepurer Alga ghat. A child's body was recovered by locals and two people are missing," he told PTI.



The deceased has been identified as Samin Mondal (4), while Kobat Ali Mondal (56) and Ismail Ali (8) are missing, Tripathi said.

"An SDRF team started a search operation this morning and deep divers from Dhubri and Goalpara districts also joined them. An NDRF team is en route to the site to assist in the rescue efforts," he said.



The ASDMA is sending drones with pilots for surveillance during the operation, the CEO said.



He said there were 15 passengers in the boat, and the rest of them swam to safety with the help of locals.



Tripathi also said a number of lightning incidents have taken place in several districts, but no report of any casualty has been received so far.

—PTI