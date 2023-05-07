Chennai Beachgoers Take Part In Green Pledge And Signature Campaign Against Littering And The Need To Live In Harmony With Nature

New Delhi (The Hawk): World Environment Day (June 5) is an occasion which brings together millions of people across the country for awareness and action for the environment. This year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India envisages to celebrate the World Environment Day 2023 with a thrust on the Mission LiFE. The concept of LiFE, i.e., Lifestyle for Environment was introduced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, at the World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow at the 2021 UNFCCC COP26, when he gave a clarion call to rekindle a global pursuit to adopt sustainable lifestyle and practices. Mass mobilisation across the country on LiFE are being organized in the run-up to the celebrations.

National Museum of Natural History (NMNH)

National Museum of Natural History in collaboration with National Zoological Park organised mass mobilization of MISSION LIFE in which 283 participants involved in tree hugging, enumeration and pledged to care for the environment to live a more sustainable LiFE.

RMNH, Bhubaneswar organised Nest watching programme for 88 students of Aspire college, Bhubaneswar under Meri LiFE: Lifestyle For Environment today.

RMNH, Mysore conducted Signature Campaign Activity on 07.05.2023 as part of MISSION LiFE (LIFESTYLE FOR ENVIRONMENT). 121 students and General public took part and learnt on the need for Eco-friendly LiFEstyle along with Interaction/Green Talk on LiFE Mission.

RGRMNH, Sawai Madhopur organised Bird Water Feeder Hanging Programme in which 75 Students, Parents and Visitors actively participated and hanged Earthen Water Feeder for Birds.

National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM)

In continuation of the public outreach on the Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) movement, NCSCM and Suzhal Arivom, an environmental organisation, organised a nature walk in Pallikaranai wetland, a marsh, an urban wetland, and a Ramsar site in Chennai city. As a part of this event, scientists from NCSCM and Suzhal Arivom members explained about the wetland ecosystem and the ecosystem services it provides. Further, they emphasised the need for conservation of the wetland. About 100 students from various schools in Chennai and 40 joggers participated in this event, which provided different learning experiences for the participants. Further, students and joggers took part in nature walks, which offer an opportunity to observe and learn about a diverse range of flora and fauna. This event trained children and the public in a simple manner about their environment, habitat, and the need to live in harmony with nature. As a part of this event, students and joggers took part in a green pledge against littering and the reduction of plastic pollution. Placards, pamphlets, and LiFE mascots were displayed on the wetland as part of this event. NCSCM scientists explained the importance of Mission LiFE to participants.

As part of the mass mobilisation of the Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) movement, NCSCM organised an awareness programme on the ban of single-use plastics and the use of eco alternatives at Besant Nagar Beach, Chennai. As a part of this event, beachgoers took part in a green pledge and signature campaign against littering and the need to live in harmony with nature. Placards, pamphlets, and LiFE mascots were displayed on the beach as part of this event. Scientists explained the importance of Mission Life to over 200 beachgoers. The importance and need for coastal conservation and the reduction of plastic pollution were highlighted. In this campaign, the focus is on educating the public on the need for an eco-friendly lifestyle to reduce their carbon footprint.

Zoological Survey of India

Zoological Survey of India organised a blood donation camp in Canning, Sundarbans, West Bengal as part of the mass mobilisation of the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) movement to spread awareness among the rural people to adopt Healthy lifestyle under Mission LiFE. ZSI, Canning Centre in Sundarbans, West Bengal in collaboration with Bhandhumahal Association, Canning Government Hospital jointly organised the Blood Donation Camp in Canning, in which around 120 participants from the nearby villages and 68 blood doners took part in the program.

Dr. Yogesh Kumar, Scientist-in-Charge of ZSI, Canning gave a talk to the rural people of Sundarbans on the objectives of Mission LiFE and make them aware of the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle and choose LiFE for protection of their fragile Environment.