Chenab crosses danger mark in J&K

Jammu: Due to incessant rains in the last 12 hours, river Chenab on Thursday crossed the danger mark and authorities sounded an alert throughout the areas close to the river.

Officials of the flood control and irrigation department said that the water level of Chenab River at Akhnoor in Jammu district touched 35 ft today.

"Danger level mark in the river is 35 ft. An alert has been sounded throughout the areas close to the river bank. The situation is being continuously monitored," officials said.

District Magistrate of Ramban has ordered closure of all educational institutions in the district. Students have been asked to stay safe at home.

