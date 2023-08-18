Check out these sunset-chasing moments of Dia Mirza with her son Avyaan

Mumbai: Actor Dia Mirza has posted adorable pictures with her son Avyaan.

On Thursday, she shared a bundle of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying her time with Avyaan.



One of the photos features Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi with Avyaan enjoying the sunset.

Calling themselves "Sunset Ke Divane", she wrote, "May we always chase sunsets. #SunsetKeDivane @vaibhav.rekhi"



Richa Chadha reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Fans also showered love mother-son duo in the comment section.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021, and they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia will be next seen in Tarun Dudeja directed 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. She was last seen in 'Bheed' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. (ANI)