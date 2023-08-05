    Menu
    India

    Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit, says ISRO

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August5/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Bengaluru: Saturday saw the successful insertion into lunar orbit of India's 'Chandrayaan-3' spacecraft, the fruit of the country's ambitious third Moon mission.

    ISRO, India's national space agency, tweeted that the necessary movement had been carried out from a facility in the city.

    The lunar orbiting spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted. ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network), Bengaluru, commanded a retro-burning at the Perilune," the space agency stated in a tweet. The closest approach to the moon is called perilune.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Chandrayaan-3 ISRO lunar orbit India Moon mission
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in