Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit, says ISRO

Bengaluru: Saturday saw the successful insertion into lunar orbit of India's 'Chandrayaan-3' spacecraft, the fruit of the country's ambitious third Moon mission.

ISRO, India's national space agency, tweeted that the necessary movement had been carried out from a facility in the city.

The lunar orbiting spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted. ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network), Bengaluru, commanded a retro-burning at the Perilune," the space agency stated in a tweet. The closest approach to the moon is called perilune.—Inputs from Agencies