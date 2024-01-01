Challenge to stop misuse of Artificial Intelligence

Combatting the Rising Threat of Misinformation: Unveiling the Impact of Deepfake and AI Misuse on Internet Platforms, Urging Awareness, and Government Action to Safeguard Users from Manipulated Content.

Jan 01 (The Hawk): In the present era, while technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) has increased the facilities, its serious side effects are also coming to the fore. These days, the problem of misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology has emerged as very serious. Now, amid growing concerns regarding these, the Central Government has issued an advisory to all internet media platforms to follow IT rules. Deepfake technology means manipulating the content available on the Internet and misrepresenting it.To do. These days, many types of misleading and inflammatory videos are being created on the internet media using AI and deepfake technology and misinformation is being spread to the people, like big experts in that field are being used to sell a household product in the market. A fake video has been prepared quoting its usefulness and is being made viral on the internet on the internet. People claiming to have discovered a medicine that can cure a major disease have been making fake videos and making them viral. health and fitness sector Such fake videos are being prepared in the name of some big personality in which he is giving information about special methods and dosages to reduce obesity. Fake videos are being released quoting beauty experts inventing creams and pills to make dark skin fair and beautiful, and teeth whitening creams. In the name of some big personality, such fake videos containing one-sided statements on national and international topics are being posted, which can have an impact on the diplomacy of those countries. Moreover such provocative Fake videos of speeches are also being posted, so that hatred can spread in the society and the atmosphere can be spoiled. In such a situation, it is very worrying. Creating and circulating misleading and inflammatory videos with the help of AI can cause a major crisis. It is important to stop its misuse. Today we need to understand that misinformation poses a deep threat to the security and trust of Internet users. Amidst the increasing misuse of deepfake technology, there is a need to spread awareness among people about it. Fake videos and pictures are being shared on the internet.Making things viral on media platforms should be avoided. If we identify content based on AI and deepfake technology in time, it is possible that we can stop the spread of false and misleading information among people.



—Vijay Garg Retired Principal Educational Columnist Malout Punjab

