    Chacha-Bhatija GolMaal

    author-img
    Soumitra Bose
    March14/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Abhey Chautala and Dushyant Chautala

    "Chacha-Bhatija GolMaal": Abhey Chautala, Chacha {not, cha-cha-cha...!}, Bhatija, Dushyant Chautala, Dynamic Deputy CM till last week under "martinet CM" Manohar Lal Khattar, now said to be in utter doldrum though he has got the BJP party ticket for ensuing Lok Sabha polls to be held later this year, disclose concerned insiders. They say, matter-of-factly, that its near-end of JJP, '0 for Dushyant Chautala-his father Ajay Chautala is abs imminent, back-to-0-as-in-the-years-went-by...From now on, Abhey Chautala is in insofar as playing "dual role in Haryana governance is concerned". Meanwhile, Dushyant Chautala is "non-entity" from now on. If he so wishes, he will have to restart from fundamental scratch to ride to the political crescendo in the state again. Till that happens, if at all that is, ips "non-entity" for him.

    —Soumitra Bose

    Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :Abhey Chautala BJP ticket Dushyant Chautala Haryana politics Lok Sabha elections 2024 Manohar Lal Khattar governance JJP political crisis Haryana political dynamics Chacha Bhatija rivalry
