New Delhi (The Hawk): As per information received from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), expert committee was constituted with independent experts from DRDO, Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Visakhapatnam to tackle the safety related recent issues of electric vehicles.

The following manufacturers have recalled vehicles:

Okinawa has recalled 3215 units of vehicles on 16thApril, 2022. Pure EV has recalled 2000 units of vehicles on 21stApril, 2022. Ola Electric has recalled 1441 units of vehicles on 23rdApril, 2022.

Testing of components for EVs is done as per relevant standards, as specified in Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rule, 1989 to ensure compliance.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.



