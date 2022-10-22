Centre to come out with next installment of appointment letters soon

New Delhi: The Union government's Department of Personnel will soon come out with the next installment of appointment letters to meet the target of 10 lakh government jobs in the next few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela - the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel via video conferencing on Saturday. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

Union Minister for DoPT, Jitendra Singh on Saturday promised to the Prime Minister that very soon his department will come out with the next instalment of appointment letters to meet the target of 10 lakh government jobs in the next few months.

In his address at the Rozgar Mela in Delhi, he said, as per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

Singh distributed appointment letters to 40 out of 532 new appointees assigned to him from Ministries of Defence, Railways, Home, Finance, Communications, Labour, Mines, Information and Broadcasting, Water resources, Department of Space and Banks.

Rest of the letters will be distributed on Saturday itself by concerned departments. The Minister noted that today's lot released by Prime Minister Covers government posts at all levels including Grade-A, Grade-B (Gazetted), Grade -B (Non-Gazetted) and Grade-C.

The Minister said that the 75,000 appointment letters issued on Saturday cover nearly all the Ministries and departments in the government and their beneficiaries are spread across all the States and Union Territories of the country.

Jitendra Singh said, right from the beginning, Prime Minister Modi has given highest priority to the issues and concerns related to youth. He said the Prime Minister has constantly sought to create new avenues and opportunities for livelihood, government jobs and income for the youth.

—IANS