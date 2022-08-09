Centre To Bear Cost Of Dehradun Ring Road, Govt Asked To Provide Land

Dehradun: The Centre has agreed to bear the entire cost of building a ring road around Dehradun if the Uttarakhand government provides it 1,100 acres of land along the highway for a logistics park, a fruit and vegetables park and a wholesale 'mandi' which are to be developed as part of the project. An assurance to this effect was given to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami when he met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday.

The Dehradun ring road project is expected to rid the state capital of its traffic woes. Gadkari also asked the chief minister to carry out a feasibility study on the Dehradun ring road project, an official release here said.

The Union minister also issued instructions to speed up work on an all-weather road project considered to be the lifeline of Uttarakhand The 889 km-long all-weather road is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore. Nineteen works related to the project have been completed and work is in progress on 22 others. Gadkari gave approval for the 42.50 km Najibabad-Afjalgarh bypass which will reduce the distance between Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand by 20 km and the travel time by 45 minutes. The Union Minister also gave approval for the construction of a four-lane road from Majhaula to Khatima. —PTI