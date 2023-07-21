Centre proposes maximum three-year jail term, steep fines to curb film piracy

New Delhi: In a measure to alter the Cinematograph Act, the government has suggested punishing anyone who make illegal copies of films with up to three years in prison and a fine of up to five percent of the film's production cost.

In addition to eliminating the 10-year validity limit for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur introduced the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill-2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

On Friday, the Bill was released to the general public.—Inputs from Agencies