    Menu
    India

    Centre proposes maximum three-year jail term, steep fines to curb film piracy

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: In a measure to alter the Cinematograph Act, the government has suggested punishing anyone who make illegal copies of films with up to three years in prison and a fine of up to five percent of the film's production cost.

    In addition to eliminating the 10-year validity limit for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur introduced the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill-2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

    On Friday, the Bill was released to the general public.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Cinematograph Act film piracy CBFC Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in