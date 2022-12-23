Centre approves Armed Forces proposals of Rs 84,328cr

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the introduction of a new spectrum of missile systems, long-range guided bombs, range augmentation kit for conventional bombs, and modern surveillance systems would significantly reinforce the Indian Air Force (IAF) and increase its lethal capabilities.

The operational preparation of the Indian Army has increased dramatically thanks to platforms and apparatus such futuristic infantry combat vehicles, light tanks, and mounted gun systems.

The MoD's list also includes the purchase of ballistic helmets with increased levels of protection for our soldiers.

Rajnath Singh, the Union Defense Minister, is the chairman of the Defence Procurement Council (DAC), which on Thursday approved the acceptance of need (AoN) for 24 capital acquisition proposals.

These bids total Rs 84,328 crore and include six for the Indian Army, six for the Indian Air Force, ten for the Indian Navy, and two for the Indian Coast Guard.

Multi-purpose ships and high endurance autonomous vehicles would further strengthen maritime strength, providing the Indian Navy a boost, according to MoD clearances for the purchase of naval anti-ship missiles.

Up to 21 proposals totaling Rs 82,127 crore (97.4%) are accepted for purchase from domestic sources. A Defence Ministry official continued, "This unique move of DAC would not only modernise the Armed Forces but also substantially strengthen the defence sector to realise the goal of "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

According to the Ministry, the purchase of Indian Coast Guard's next-generation offshore patrol vessels will raise the level of coastal surveillance capability to new heights.

Another initiative is the first-ever bilateral combat air exercise between India and Japan, which will take place in Japan. The "Veer Guardian 23" exercise will take place from January 16 to January 26, 2023.

The combined exercise, according to the sources, aims to boost air force defence cooperation and foster mutual understanding. IAF will use Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft with a Russian provenance that are part of a squadron that is part of the Western Air Command.

