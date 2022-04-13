Celebrities inspire you to go green this summer

New Delhi: A hot Indian summer necessitates the return to bright colours -- fuchsia pink, indigo and bright yellows are just right for the heat. In case you didn't notice, green should be your go to colour this season. It might have something to do with sustainability, gardening, summer safaris or the desire to explore the great outdoors, this regenerative hue has made waves both on and off the runway. It is summer's unquestionable celebrity favourite, and we've picked out the best looks to help you join the bandwagon.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi strapless lime green number with a trail and cinched waist has us aching to go for a sundown party.

Ananya Pandey

All work and no play, not for Ananya Pandey as she works this green dress with a pair of bright red heels and layered chunky chains.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone hits all the style notes with this outfit. Sneakers, check! A crop top, check! Leather pants, check... and that too all in green. This winning athleisure monotone style is our favourite.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is smoking hit in this lime green cut-out bathing suit, perfect for your summer getaway!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Trust the style diva to give us red carpet goals in this sweeping green gown. The minimal make-up and a high pony give the perfect summer vibes.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani teams a neon blouse with high waisted pants for elevated casuals.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's bold lemon pant suit is not for the faint hearted.

—IANS