The incident led to panic amongst the mall goers and police personnel are currently at the scene.

A tragic incident occurred at the Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, resulting in the death of two individuals.



The fatalities were caused by a ceiling grille collapsing onto them.



Watch here: https://x.com/thehawk/status/1764214882503622917?s=20



