CEAI Writes To Gadkari To Include Value Engineering In Highway Projects

New Delhi: Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI) on Thursday urged Union Minister for Road Transport And Highway (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari to include Value engineering as part of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contract document.

"The inclusion of Value engineering the EPC contract will help in adoption of cost effective technologies and better engineering. This value can be in terms of speed of construction which in turn results in quicker availability of a road or bridge for commercial utilisation. There is also significant value in lower maintenance costs in the long run and the savings on raw materials which is a critical national resource," K.K. Kapila, Chairman, Business and Policy Committee, CEAI said in a letter.

According to CEAI, most important is the relief to locals and early resumption of commercial activity due to reduced road and rail blocks. This situation is very critical wherein bridges are involved and decisions are delayed. Mature decision making towards better value engineering needs this mind-set to be addressed at all levels with clear directions.

"In the present MoRTH's EPC contract document the term avalue engineering' is missing from the MORTH EPC document. This dilutes the concept of value engineering restricting it to a pre-determined cost, and stifles use of new-technology which can result in substantial and justifiable value addition." Kapila Said.

A first step could be to incorporate avalue engineering' in letter and spirit in the MORTH EPC document, as spelt out in the FIDIC concept and issue guidelines on what will constitute earned value, encouraging time saving methods and new-technology. "It is my sincere observation as a FIDIC Ambassador looking at Infrastructure development in our country as the highest priority," he added. —IANS