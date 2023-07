Bhubaneswar: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools across India will now offer instruction in 22 languages, including Odia, according to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

Up until this point, English and Hindi were the only languages used as teaching tools in CBSE classrooms.

Pradhan added that on Friday, the CBSE issued a circular allowing the use of languages other than English in its classrooms.—Inputs from Agencies