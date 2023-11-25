CBI to look into Lokpal’s request against Trinamool MP Moitra: Sources

CBI to Investigate Mahua Moitra: Allegations of Corruption Prompt Lokpal's Inquiry, Nishikant Dubey Demands Accountability in High-Profile Case.

New Delhi: In yet more trouble for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will look into the charges forwarded by the anti-corruption body Lokpal, sources said on Saturday.



A source said that the agency will enquire into the charges mentioned by the Lokpal against the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar area. No preliminary enquiry has been registered by the CBI as yet.



Following the development, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in a post on X, said, “If Income Tax will not be given, and the MP accused of corruption keeps on travelling indiscriminately to Dubai, America, London and within the country by business class and has fun in a 5-star hotel, then the CBI on the instructions of the Lokpal will definitely ask for bills from travel agents and hotels. It will definitely ask who paid for it? If you give the threat of ED to others, then you too, will have to suffer.”



The development comes days after Dubey filed a complaint against Moitra with the Lokpal in the alleged ‘cash-for-query’ matter.



On November 8, Dubey, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand’s Godda claimed that the Lokpal has ordered a CBI inquiry against Moitra on the basis of his complaint against there.



In a post on X, Dubey had said, "On the basis of my complaint, the Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry into Mahua Moitra's corruption that compromises national security."



Dubey had earlier complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the alleged corruption by Moitra and the Parliament’s Ethics Committee on November 9 adopted the draft report against Moitra in connection with the alleged 'cash-for-query’ matter.

—IANS