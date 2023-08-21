CBI files closure report in case against former NCCF chairman and Adani Enterprises

New Delhi: After investigating allegations of corruption in the awarding of a contract for the supply of imported coal to the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, the CBI has decided to drop its case against Adani Enterprises and the former chairman of the National Cooperative Consumer Federation, according to government sources.

The federal agency has submitted the closure report for the 2020 case to a special CBI court, in which they also included former NCCF managing director G P Gupta and senior adviser S C Singhal as defendants.

Officials stated that the special court would decide whether to accept the closure, send the case back to the CBI for further investigation, or move through with the trial based on the evidence at hand.—Inputs from Agencies