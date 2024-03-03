    Menu
    CBI arrests NHAI general manager in Rs 20-lakh bribery case

    The Hawk
    March3/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The CBI arrests NHAI's General Manager Arvind Kale in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case in Nagpur, Maharashtra, uncovering a larger Rs 45 lakh cash recovery amidst ongoing investigations.

    New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said on Sunday.

    Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered Rs 45 lakh cash, including the bribe of Rs 20 lakh, during a search operation following Kale's arrest, the officials said.

    A case has been registered against Kale and 11 others, including the private company, they said.

    —PTI

