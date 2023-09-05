    Menu
    CBI arrests GAIL executive director, four others in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

    Nidhi Khurana
    September5/ 2023
    New Delhi: A GAIL executive director and chief general manager, along with two others, were arrested by the CBI on Tuesday in connection with an alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case involving the awarding of two pipeline contracts to a business based in Vadodara.

    They said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had set up a trap after learning that the bribe money was going to be sent to GAIL's Executive Director (Projects), K B Singh.

    The FBI said they found the alleged bribe money during searches after taking Singh into custody for interrogation.—Inputs from Agencies

