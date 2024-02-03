CAT III Enabled Runway at Delhi Airport Now Operational

Delhi Airport Achieves CAT III Enabled Runway: Enhance Capacity and Operational Readiness

New Delhi : The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) proudly announces the successful completion of the re-carpeting and refurbishment efforts on Runway 10/28 (RWY 10/28 - also known as the second runway) at Indira Gandhi International Airport.



Following the meticulous rehabilitation work, the runway has been officially handed over to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for commercial operations starting February 3, 2024. With this development, Delhi Airport now boasts four fully operational runways, marking a significant stride in enhancing its operational capabilities.



Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed the operationalization of the CAT III enabled Runway 10/28 at Delhi Airport in a recent post. The comprehensive re-carpeting of the 3,813 meters and 45-meter-wide second runway commenced in September 2023, immediately after the conclusion of the historic G20 Summit. The project was completed in December 2023, followed by the operationalization of Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL).



In addition to the re-carpeting, DIAL focused on the rehabilitation of Runway 10/28 to improve the overall passenger experience. This included the introduction of additional taxiways, ensuring smoother and more efficient operations.



The completion of the rehabilitation work positions Delhi Airport to operate at its full capacity, significantly increasing passenger handling capabilities. The three terminals are expected to accommodate up to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA), and the airside capacity is bolstered to handle 140 MPPA.



The re-carpeting initiative employed advanced techniques, involving the milling of the entire runway length and overlaying it with Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB). PMB, a blend of bitumen and polymer materials, enhances the mechanical properties of the runway, enabling it to withstand heavy-duty traffic and extreme weather conditions. The successful implementation of CAT III capabilities further strengthens Delhi Airport's position as a state-of-the-art aviation hub, ready to meet the demands of the future.

