CAQM formulates policy to abate menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi : The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has formulated a comprehensive policy to abate the menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

This policy contains sector-wise recommendations for Agencies and Departments of Central Government, NCR State Governments and GNCTD along with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of the region to prevent, control and abate air pollution in the NCR including industries, vehicles transport, construction and demolition (C&D), dust from roads and open areas, municipal solid waste burning, crop residue burning etc, said Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday.

The policy framed by CAQM also deals with thermal power plants (TPPs), clean fuels & electric mobility, public transportation, road traffic management, diesel generators (DGs), bursting of fire crackers and abating air pollution through greening and plantation.

The scope of this comprehensive plan by CAQM is to abate air pollution, primarily in Delhi and NCR.

Owing to a deficit in infrastructure and systems across sub-regions of the NCR, wide variations in baseline actions, and varying levels of urbanisation, a differentiated approach and timelines have been suggested for various sub-regions that includes National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, NCR districts near Delhi - Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Baghpat, entire state of Punjab and the non-NCR districts of Haryana, primarily for addressing episodic events of stubble burning.

The ministry said that the expert group apart from taking into account the suggestions received also reviewed and examined the existing scientific literature, relevant policies, regulations, programmes and funding strategies of the Central and State Governments in various sectors, the current status of action and best practice approaches. The suggestions received were from civil society, research bodies, industry, experts, academia, individuals, etc. and related to mitigation in the key sectors of air pollution, air quality management, monitoring framework and institutional strengthening for implementation.

The expert group, considering the issues and complexities involved, has suggested short-term (up to one year), medium term (one-three years), and long term (three-five years, preferably) actions. This timeframe is further differentiated for different sub-regions/areas/districts/cities to provide the space for all to transform to meet the common air quality goal.

The Commission has already shared this policy with the Central Government Ministries, Departments, NCR State Governments, GNCTD and various agencies for taking comprehensive action on the policy to curb air pollution in NCR. --- IANS