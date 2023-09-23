Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India 'many weeks ago', seeks to establish facts: PM Trudeau

Toronto: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada shared with India "many weeks ago" evidence that it may have been behind the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil and wants New Delhi to commit constructively with Ottawa to establish the facts in the "very serious matter." Trudeau, however, did not elaborate on the evidence that he says has been shared with India.

"Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday with India. We did that many weeks ago...We hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter. That's important," In a press conference on Friday with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he emphasised the significance of this point.

"And what we are asking is for India, to commit constructively with Canada to establish the facts on this situation. We're there to work with them. And we have been for weeks now," Trudeau said in response to a question.—Inputs from Agencies