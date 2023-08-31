Canada PM Justin Trudeau To Visit India For G20 Summit

Ottawa (Canada): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10. Prior to his visit to New Delhi, Trudeau will travel to Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN Summit and thereafter head to Singapore for a bilateral visit.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN Summit from September 5 to 6, 2023. This will be followed by a bilateral visit to Singapore from September 7 to 8, 2023. He will then participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, from September 9 to 10, 2023," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

At the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Trudeau will work with international partners to tackle global crises to build a better tomorrow for people around the world. He will promote the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in his role as co-chair of the SDG Advocates group.

Canada Prime Minister's Office in the statement said, "At the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, under the theme “One Earth – One Family – One Future”, the Prime Minister will work with international partners to tackle today’s global crises to build a better tomorrow for people around the world."

It further said, "He will promote the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in his role as co-chair of the SDG Advocates group, and advocate for increased collaboration in the areas of climate change, international financial institution reform, food and energy security, gender equality, and improved global health."

According to the statement, Trudeau will continue to advocate for collective action to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the military offensive in Ukraine.

Canada Prime Minister's Office in the statement said, "Canada is, and will always be, a champion of the rules-based international order, and the global trade and economic progress that depend on those rules. Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine is an attack on the rules that all countries rely on to do business, trade, grow, and improve life for their citizens." It further said, "That’s why, at the G20, Prime Minister Trudeau will continue to advocate for collective action to hold Putin accountable for his illegal war and to secure a just and durable peace that starts with Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine. Working collaboratively to tackle global crises while holding Russia accountable is essential to maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of the G20." The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. India has assumed the G20 Presidency from December 1. The G20 comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

In the Indo-Pacific region, Trudeau will reaffirm Canada's commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and removing trade barriers to create good middle-class jobs and make life more affordable for people on both sides of the Pacific. According to the statement, he will work with his counterparts to strengthen ties between people and drive climate action. ]

In the statement, Trudeau said, "We live in an increasingly interconnected world, and it is clear that the crises that exist today can only be addressed by pulling together. I look forward to meeting with global leaders to address the challenges and crises we are facing, seize opportunities for Canadians, and ensure a strong economy for now and for generations to come."

During his visit to Indonesia, Trudeau will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo to keep working together to tackle climate change, improve food security and advance economic ties by underscoring Canada’s commitment to conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Indonesia, Canada’s largest export market in Southeast Asia, according to the statement.

In Singapore, Trudeau will strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations, particularly by promoting Canadian exports and positioning Canada as a destination of choice for investment opportunities. During his visit, he will meet with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and a number of private sector leaders. According to the statement, Justin Trudeau's visit to the Indo-Pacific region will be an opportunity to make progress and deliver results on issues of importance to Canada and its international partners. —ANI