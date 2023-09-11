Campaign to 'insult' Sanatan Dharma, but Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray silent: Aurang Thakur

Nagpur: On Monday, Union minister Anurag Thakur claimed that there were ongoing efforts to "insult" Sanatan Dharma and criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for remaining mute.

The political dispute began when DMK politician Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that Sanatan Dharma should be destroyed since it promotes division and discrimination among people. This prompted comments from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Sanatan Dharma has been compared by DMK leader A Raja to socially stigmatised diseases like leprosy and HIV.—Inputs from Agencies