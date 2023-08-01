Calicut airport: Kerala govt seeks more time to transfer land to AAI

Pune: According to a senior source, the government of Kerala has asked for an extension so that it can transfer land to AAI for the construction of a runway end safety area at the Calicut airport, which was the site of a tragic plane crash in 2020.

An angry letter from Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a little over a month ago warned that the ministry would take steps to shorten the runway for safe aircraft operations at the airport beginning on August 1 if the land was not handed over to AAI.

In light of this situation, an official at the ministry told PTI on Tuesday that the Chief Minister of Kerala had requested further time from the minister in order to transfer the land.—Inputs from Agencies