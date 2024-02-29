Cabinet approves Rs 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme —'PM Surya Muft Bijli Yojana'— for 1 crore households

Govt's PM-Surya Ghar Scheme aims to electrify 1 crore homes with rooftop solar, offering substantial subsidies and free electricity.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, under which one crore households will get financial assistance for installing rooftop solar plants.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur informed that approval has been given for the scheme for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households.



Each household can get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for 1 kw system and Rs 60,000 for 2 kw system.

—PTI