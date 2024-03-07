    Menu
    Cabinet approves India AI Mission at an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for 5 years

    The Hawk
    March7/ 2024
    Government approves Rs 10,372 crore mission to bolster supercomputing capacity and foster an AI ecosystem, aiming to drive innovation across startups, academia, and industry.

    New Delhi: The Cabinet approves India AI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

    The approved corpus will be used to create a large computing infrastructure.

    The minister, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPU, will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem.

    Startups, academia, researchers and industry will be given access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission, Goyal said.

    A National Data Management Officer will be set up under the mission that will coordinate with various government departments and ministries to improve the quality of data and make them available for AI development and deployment.

