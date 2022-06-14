Cabinet Approves Agreement Between India & UN On A ‘Say Finding Application’ To Be Used In Palais Des Nations

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for signing of an agreement between the Government of India and the United Nations on a ‘Way Finding Application’ to be used in the Palais des Nations, United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG).

The United Nations (UN) is an international organization founded in 1945. It is currently made up of 193 Member States. India is a founding member of the United Nations.

The United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), consisting of five buildings and 21 floors, is housed at the historic Palais des Nations. Large number of delegates, members of civil society and general public visit UNOG to participate in various meetings and conventions.

Keeping in view the complexity of buildings and huge participation, there was a requirement of a navigational application which can help the visitors and other delegates in finding their way inside the premises while adhering to all security perspectives. While the Global Positioning System (GPS) based Apps function in open space, a more precise in-building navigational App will assist the visitors in locating the room and offices.

The project of development of ‘Way Finding Application’ has been conceptualized as donation from the Government of India to UN on the occasion of its 75th anniversary in 2020. The estimated financial implication for development deployment and maintenance of the App is $ 2 Million. The project consists of development deployment and maintenance of a software-based ‘Way Finding Application’ to facilitate navigation in the Palais des Nations premises of UNLG. The application will enable users to find their way from point to point within the 21 floors spread across five buildings of UNOG. The App will work on Android and iOS devices with an internet connection. The development of the App has been entrusted to Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), an autonomous telecom Research & Development centre of Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India.

The project will be significant contribution from the Government of India to UN. The project will not only highlight the technical capabilities of India but also enhance the prestige of country at the UN level platform. The App will make India’s presence felt in the UN and showcase its soft power in the form of strong software technology expertise – a ‘Made in India’ App in the mobiles of who come from across the globe.