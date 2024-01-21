By day four, Congress PM would've subdued Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi Highlights Congress Leadership: Claims Swift Resolution to Manipur Crisis, Criticizes BJP's Approach. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam becomes a platform for addressing regional unrest, questioning leadership, and garnering public support.

Kaliabor: During a rally, as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assams Nagaon district on Sunday Rahul Gandhi, a leader from the Congress party made a claim. He stated that if there was a Prime Minister from the Congress party they would have been able to bring the violence in Manipur under control within four days. Gandhi also mentioned that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed to handle the situation with the help of the Army within three days. According to him the BJP is hesitant to take actions.



While addressing the crowd Gandhi expressed his concern about the prolonged unrest in Manipur. Criticized the Prime Minister for not visiting the area. He mentioned that if it were a Congress Prime Minister they would have intervened within three days and resolved the situation by day four.



Gandhi further alleged that in Assam where BJP is, in control of government they have been using intimidating tactics to suppress dissent. However he highlighted that despite an individuals waving BJP flags it is clear that public support stands firmly with them during their Nyay Yatra.



Considering the impermanence of leadership Gandhi remarked, "Leadership roles may change hands but those motivated by arrogance and animosity tend to fade."



In what seemed like a reference, to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Gandhi began his speech by posing a question to the audience "Who do you think is the corrupt chief minister, in our country?" Although he didn't explicitly echo the name shouted out by the crowd in response his inquiry hinted at a criticism.

