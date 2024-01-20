Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani Origin Dispute Lands in Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court Grapples with Epicurean Tangle: Moti Mahal and Daryaganj Lock Horns Over Origin of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani. A legal feast unfolds as renowned restaurants battle in court for culinary supremacy, challenging each other's claims on these beloved Indian dishes.

Jan 20: A fascinating legal battle is unfolding in the Delhi High Court as it prepares to settle the matter of who can be credited with inventing two Indian dishes. Butter chicken and dal makhani.



In a clash, between known restaurants, Moti Mahal and Daryaganj the Delhi High Court is currently presiding over a case that revolves around the origins of these culinary delights as reported by Bar and Bench.



Moti Mahal has taken action against Daryaganj claiming that the latters use of the tagline "Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani" misleads the public into believing a connection between the two establishments.



Justice Sanjeev Narula overseeing the case on January 16th has asked for a written response from Daryaganjs owners within one month. Moreover an interim injunction notice has been issued based on Moti Mahals application. The case is scheduled for its hearing on May 29th according to Bar and Bench.



The dispute over the origin of these gems has been ongoing, for years. Daryaganj attributes the recipes to Late Kundan Lal Jaggi while Moti Mahal insists that their ancestor, Late Kundal Lal Gujral originally created these dishes.

According to Moti Mahal it is claimed that Gujral, the inventor of tandoori chicken, butter chicken and dal makhani introduced these innovations to India following the partition. They explain that Gujral ingeniously created the butter sauce to prevent leftover chicken from drying out which eventually led to the development of dal makhani.



While Daryaganj has not yet responded to the lawsuit reports suggest that their legal representatives have dismissed these claims as unfounded. The courtroom proceedings promise to unveil the history behind these cherished dishes.