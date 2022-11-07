Bus strikes truck on Yamuna, killing two people and injuring ten others

Agra (The Hawk): Around 4 am, near the Khandoli toll plaza of the Yamuna highway, which runs through the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, a double-decker bus collided with a trailer carrying iron rods, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and the injuries of ten others.

Police claim that the bus driver, probably owing to poor sight, failed to notice the trailer parked on the side of the motorway and struck it from behind.

The victims have been identified as the drivers of a private double-decker bus owned by a travel agency with its headquarters in Gwalior. The bus was travelling from Delhi to Gwalior at the time.

"When the accident occurred, one of them was operating the vehicle while the other was asleep. The bus held 40 people in all. Ten of them sustained injuries, and four have been admitted to SN Medical College in critical condition "said Ramit Kumar, a house officer at the Khandoli police station.

Narendra Sharma, the bus's 40-year-old driver, has been named as one of the fatally injured drivers. The other driver, 45-year-old Rakesh Sharma, passed away while dozing off on the rear seat.

"Of the 10 injured, two were released after receiving medical attention, while eight others are still receiving it. Residents of Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are among the injured "the officer stated.

