Bulgaria stops 141 migrants, highest number in years

Sofia: Bulgarian police have stopped 141 migrants from entering without permission, the highest number of reported entry attempts the country has logged in a day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police said that 141 people made the attempt on Sunday and said they would boost security along the country’s border with Turkey,reports dpa news agency.

One group of 88 Afghan migrants was travelling by bus registered in North Macedonia. It was stopped by police in Burgas, a Black Sea port.

The second group of 53 Afghans were found in a wood near Burgas, apparently awaiting transport.

That border is also an external European Union border and is one of the borders most targeted by people trying to flee crisis areas to reach the bloc.

Many of them see Bulgaria as a transit country on the way to richer parts of the economic union.

Authorities set up a 259-km long barbed wire fence in 2017, complete with thermal cameras.

