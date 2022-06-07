Build organisation first, Nadda tells AP BJP leaders

Amaravati: BJP national president J P Nadda was livid when he told his party leaders from Andhra Pradesh to first focus on building the organisation from the ground level in the state rather than worrying about political alliances.

Nadda, who was on a two-day trip to AP on Monday and Tuesday, interacted with the state BJP leaders, including the core committee, where he categorically directed them to build and strengthen the party at all levels.

Remember, we have BJP governments in 18 states, apart from the Centre. Don't we know what to do in AP? We have a strategy for Andhra Pradesh and will do whatever is required, Nadda told the core committee at a late night meeting on Monday.

The BJP is currently in alliance with the Jana Sena in AP. The Jana Sena is making moves to bring their erstwhile ally Telugu Desam back into their fold to ensure there is no split in opposition votes that could benefit the ruling YSR Congress. The TDP is, too, apparently inclined to patch up old ties with both BJP and Jana Sena in the prevailing political scenario in the state.

On the other hand, the BJP top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seem to be keeping the YSRC in good humour, with the Centre granting every wish of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in recent days.

With election of the President and the Vice-President around the corner, the BJP national leadership does not want to antagonise the YSRC, whose support is critical to see the NDA candidates through.

You don't worry about the alliances, leave it to us. Let the election of the President and the Vice-President be over first. There is still time for electoral tie-ups and we will take a call on that, Nadda was said to have told the BJP state leaders.

He (Nadda) was very categorical on the alliances issue. He didn't want us to think much about it. He only asked us to build the party organisation strongly and follow the national leadership's strategy, a senior state BJP leader and a member of the core committee told PTI.

Nadda was said to have made light of some Jana Sena second-rung leaders' demand that their chief K Pawan Kalyan be declared the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance.

Ignore them. Pawan Kalyan is in touch with us and we know what he is up to, Nadda reportedly remarked.—PTI