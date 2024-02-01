Budget prepared as per the vision of Developed India

A sensible and prudent budget to give further impetus to the economy

The Hawk: Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Jolly Grant and former President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Uttarakhand, said that this interim budget is good and solid for the vision of a prosperous and inclusive India. This is a very important budget in the direction of the Prime Minister's goal of making the country a developed India by the year 2047. This budget is going to fulfill the hopes of every section of the society and the overall development of the country including poor and farmer welfare and youth and women empowerment. This budget has been presented to understand how to move forward towards the goal of creating a developed India.



*Four pillars of developed India*

In the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the poor class, women, youth and farmers as the four castes of developed India. All four were described as the top priority of the government. For a developed India, it is very important for all four to be strong in the country. This is a welcome step of the government.



*Emphasis on strengthening health sector for healthy India*

After the Covid crisis, the government has had special focus on the health sector. The government has also understood that it is good for the health of the common man to be healthy for the country. The announcement of the Honorable Finance Minister to constitute a new committee to open new medical colleges in the country is welcome. There is a huge shortage of doctors in the country and to fulfill this shortage, it is necessary that more and more medical colleges be opened. This will strengthen the health care delivery system.



*Focus on health including women empowerment*

In the interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given priority to women's health in the announcements made regarding the health sector. The government will run a vaccination program to prevent cervical cancer in women. Girls aged 9-14 years are included. Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, all Asha workers and Anganwadi workers and helpers will get the benefit.

*Research and innovation will get a boost*

A fund of Rs 1 lakh crore (1,00,000) has been created in the field of research and innovation. Till now, generally only government educational institutions used to get funds for research in the field of health and technology. But it has been proposed to include non-government educational institutions also in this budget. This is a commendable step. Due to this, whatever research is done in the field of health, the general public will directly benefit from it.



*Focus on tourism*

Like every time, the government's focus on tourism has been special this time, which is also welcome. There is immense potential for the development of tourism in the country and the Central Government has said that every state should develop an iconic tourist center in its place. This will increase the number of foreign tourists and increase the income of the nation.



*The graph of startup sector will increase in the country*

Entrepreneurship is very important for the economic development of the country. India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. Like the first budget, the government has focused in this budget on further developing the startup ecosystem in the country. The provision of income tax benefits as well as many other facilities for the startup sector will continue in the interim budget also.