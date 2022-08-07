BSNL To Install 1,202 Mobile Towers In U'khand

Dehradun: The Centre on Saturday agreed to install 1,202 BSNL mobile towers in Uttarakhand to strengthen mobile connectivity in the hill state.

Each mobile tower will cost Rs 1 crore, an official release here said.

The Centre accepted a proposal to this effect when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav in New Delhi.

Dhami also requested the Union Minister to launch a Jan Shatabdi train service between Dehradun and Tanakpur to boost connectivity between Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state.

Dehradun-Kathgodam express is the only train running between the two regions of the state at present.

Dhami also sought conversion of the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line from narrow gauge to broad gauge, double laning of Haridwar-Dehradun railway line, laying of Rishikesh-Uttarkashi and Kichcha-Khatima railway lines and modernisation of Harrawala railway station near Dehradun. —PTI