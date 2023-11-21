BSF troops intercepts drone, recover plastic container of contraband item in Amritsar

BSF Foils Narcotics Smuggling Attempt: Successful Drone Interception in Amritsar Recovers 565g Heroin, Underscoring Vigilant Border Security Forces Operation.

Amritsar (Punjab) [India]: The BSF troops have successfully intercepted a drone and recovered one small plastic container of a contraband item weighing 565 grams, from the farming field near village Mode in Amritsar on Tuesday.

"On the intervening night of November 20 and 21, on specific information regarding drone, BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone as well as heard some dropping sound near village Mode in Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted," the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF further stated that a search operation by troops was carried out in the depth area.

"During the search, BSF troops recovered one small plastic container of contraband item suspected to be Heroin weighing 565 gms, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, a metallic ring attached from the farming field near village Mode," the BSF further stated.



Yet another attempt to smuggle narcotics through a drone was foiled by vigilant BSF troops.

—ANI