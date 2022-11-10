BSF gunfire kills two alleged B'deshi cattle smugglers

Guwahati (The Hawk): According to officials, the Border Security Force (BSF) officers in Assam's Kaimari region, which borders Bangladesh, shot and killed two Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly illegal cattle traders on Wednesday.

According to a force spokeswoman, BSF forces stationed on the India-Bangladesh border saw 15-20 Bangladeshis moving suspiciously along the boundary fence as they attempted to smuggle cattle heads by building cantilevers (or "jhulas") with the assistance of their Indian allies.

The statement claimed that when the BSF soldiers confronted the criminals, they turned on their high-beam torches and began throwing stones at them.

The BSF personnel fired two non-lethal shock grenades at the intruders to scatter and dissuade them at first, but they quickly surrounded them with the purpose to seriously hurt the Indian border guards.

According to the statement, a BSF agent fired at the criminals with his service weapon after detecting a threat to life, causing them to flee the area.

Two miscreants from Bangladesh died as a result of gunshot wounds, according to reports from the other side of the border.

(Inputs from Agencies)