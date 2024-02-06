BSF apprehends two illegal intruders from Afghanistan, Pakistan near Punjab border

BSF Thwarts Infiltration Attempts: Two Illegal Intruders Apprehended Along Indo-Pakistan Border

Gurdaspur: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two illegal intruders along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, the BSF Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, said in a statement that on February 5, its troops apprehended an Afghan national crossing the International Border into Indian territory near a village in Gurdaspur district.

"Nothing objectionable has been recovered from his possession. The intruder was apprehended and handed over to the police for further investigation," added the PRO statement.

In the second incident, a Pakistani national was apprehended near the international border in a village in Tarn Taran district.

"The intruder (16) identified himself as a resident of Punjab's Kasur in Pakistan," the PRO added.



One mobile phone and one Pakistani currency note of Rs 100 have been recovered from the accused, it added.

A day ago, BSF troops foiled a smuggling bid and apprehended one woman narcotics smuggler with prohibited Yaba tablets on the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

BSF, in a press release on Monday, said, "Acting on reliable input, on February 4 a special operation was launched. Vigilant troops of 90 Bn BSF apprehended one woman narcotic smuggler with 1000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 Lakh in the area of responsibility of BOP Gitaldah under Coochbehar district in West Bengal.

The BSF further said that the woman smuggler was apprehended when she was trying to smuggle prohibited Yaba tablets from India to Bangladesh.

On February 3, the BSF Meghalaya thwarted attempts to smuggle sugar across the Indo-Bangladesh border and recovered over 50,000 kgs of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, as per officials.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of the border and the heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always on the alert to thwart trans-border crimes, including drug trafficking, and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes, the BSF added.

—ANI