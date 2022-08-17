Brothers held for raping 'adopted' sister in UP

Kanpur: Two brothers have been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly raping their 16-year-old "adopted" sister in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.



During police investigations, it came to light that the parents of the accused had illegally adopted the victim from the orphanage in 2013 but no documents related it have been shown.

The accused brothers had also made an obscene video of the minor.



Both the step brothers used to threaten the girl that they would make the video viral. They repeatedly used to rape the victim by blackmailing her.



The victim told the police that she belongs to Banda district and her mother passed away in 2013 after which her father left his three daughters in their maternal home.

The girl was sent to an orphanage by her maternal relatives.



The orphanage authorities handed her to businessman Mehboob Ali and his wife Shahjahan Begum, resident near Kanpur Nala Road. At that time, the age of the victim was five.



The victim will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee and sent for medical treatment.

—IANS