Jammu: The anticipated cost of the airfield construction by the Border Roads Organisation in the key Nyoma area in eastern Ladakh is Rs 218 crore.

The airfield's cornerstone will be laid by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh via videoconference on September 12.

Since 2020, Chinook heavy-lift choppers and C-130J special operations aircraft have been operating out of the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground to transport personnel and supplies during the ongoing standoff with China.—Inputs from Agencies