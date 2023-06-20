British explorer, Pakistani businessman & son on missing Titanic sub

London/Islamabad: Two Pakistani businessmen and British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, who helped the Indian government bring eight cheetahs back from Namibia to India, were among the five people who vanished while exploring the Titanic wreckage in an underwater tourist submersible in the Atlantic Ocean.

The British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of Engro Corporation at age 48, and his son Suleman, then 19 years old, were also aboard the missing submarine since Sunday.

On Sunday, about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive in the mid-Atlantic, communication with the tiny submarine was lost.—Inputs from Agence