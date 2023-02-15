    Menu
    World

    Britain's Queen Camilla chooses crown without Kohinoor for Coronation

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February15/ 2023

    London: For her Coronation on May 6 with King Charles III, Buckingham Palace declared that Camilla, the Queen Consort of Britain, would prefer a crown without the colonial-era Kohinoor diamond, which India claims as theirs.

    Since one of the world's largest cut diamonds now adorns the crown of Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Camilla's choice of the Queen Mary Crown for the coronation may only have a replica of the original.

    On Tuesday, the palace announced that the Queen Mary Crown had been taken from the Tower of London and will be repurposed for the May 6 event, where it would be adorned with jewels honouring Queen Elizabeth II.— Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :Britain Britain's Queen Queen Camilla Kohinoor King Charles III Buckingham Palace
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in