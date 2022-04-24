Books Are The Best Friends, Love Them

Dehradun (The Hawk): A public awareness lecture was organized by Sanjay Orthopedic, Spine and Maternity Center and SHEWA Society on the occasion of World Book Day. The chief guest of the program was Hon'ble Mr. Sunil Uniyal Gama ji, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Dehradun. The other guests were Padma Shri awardee Dr. Madhuri Barthwal, Prof. J. P. Pachauri, Mr. Ashim Shukla, Mr. Paritosh Kimothy, Dr. Ram Vinay Singh, Mr. Jasvir Singh Haldhar, Mrs. Dolly Dabral, Mr. Shadab Ali, Mr. Vishwamber Nath Bajaj, Smt. Savita Mohan, Dr. Sujata Sanjay, Dr. Gaurav Sanjay and Navin Luhani. Program was presided by Dr. Sudha Rani Pandey and was conducted by renowned poet Shrikant. The program was attended by general public, students of Ayurveda College and all the employees of the organization.

World book day is celebrated on 23 April every year all over the world. On this day, to woo the customers, sellers give a rose on every book so that the readers are encouraged to read the books and feel honored.

The program was started by lighting the lamp in the presence of other guests by the Chief Guest Hon'ble Shri Sunil Uniyal Gama ji, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Dehradun. All the guests expressed their views on the importance of books. The chief guest appealed to all citizens during his address that it should be a combined effort to keep the city clean and green so that we can improve the cleanliness ranking of city. Dr. Sudha Rani Pandey Ex VC suggested to the organizer and the guest to organize such program in future for the benefit of the younger generation.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay said that it is written in our scriptures that "Vicharh Param Gyanam" means thought is the ultimate knowledge and it is also written - "Gyanam Param Balam" Knowledge is the greatest power. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had said that just as a plant needs water, similarly an idea needs propagation or else both die. Books are a good, cheap and permanent medium of propagation of any idea.

Thousands of years ago, the right to teach belonged to the Guru. Due to which the spread and dissemination of knowledge was limited. You must have read and heard the parable of Dronacharya. Who refused to give education to Karna and Eklavya. Books are a good, cheap and permanent medium of propagation of any idea.

Writers die but their books remain immortal like our books Ramayana, Gita, Quran, Bible, Guru Granth Sahib, Agam and Pitik etc. When we read a book, it seems that I am having a direct interview with the author and this feeling is what makes the authors immortal with their writings in it.

Books are such friends that whenever you want them with you, they are with you and fulfill their full duty and responsibility. There is no constrain like time and circumstance which happens to the individuals. Books are not only friends, they act as teachers, gurus or guides to all of us. Children who have the habit of reading books from childhood, those only progress in their respective fields because their books and teachers contribute to shaping their life. When you make a habit of celebrating Book Day, then this habit will come not only in you but also in your future generations. I wish that this day should be celebrated like Diwali and Eid in our country.



