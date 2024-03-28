Bollywood actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Shiv Sena

Bollywood star Govinda returns to politics, joining Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde's leadership. Celebrating his comeback, he aims to contribute to art and culture, praising Mumbai's progress.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Govinda on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.



Govinda had emerged as a “giant killer” in 2004 when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.



Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.



“I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long ‘vanvas’ (exile),” he remarked.



Govinda said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.



Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM, he noted.

