Body of woman killed in US mall shooting arrives in Hyderabad

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, killed in a mall shooting on May 6, brought back home.

Hyderabad: Mortal remains of 27-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was killed in a mass shooting at a mall in the United states on May 6, have been brought home.

The body arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad late Wednesday and the last rites will be performed Thursday.

The woman engineer from Hyderabad was among nine persons killed in a mass shooting at a mall near Dallas.

Aishwarya and eight others were killed when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen near Dallas in Texas State.

Her Indian friend was also injured. A total of seven persons were wounded in the incident.

A resident of Saroornagar area in Hyderabad, Aishwarya was working as project manager in a company called Perfect General Contractors LLC in Texas.

Her father Narsi Reddy works as a judge in Rangareddy district court. The family was planning to leave for the US to bring the mortal remains. However, Telugu Association of North America (TANA) made the arrangements to send the body in coordination with various agencies.

Aishwarya, who obtained a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Osmania University, did her MS in construction management from Eastern Michigan University. IANS